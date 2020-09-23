BBC News

Water supplies return to thousands of West Sussex homes

Water supplies are returning to thousands of properties cut off after a mains pipe burst in West Sussex.
Several schools in the Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill area were forced to close due to a lack of fresh water on Tuesday.
South East Water said it had repaired the burst main, which was found in playing fields close to the Burgess Hill Football Club.
Some 5,000 properties were affected for much of the day, a spokeswoman said.
Some customers had been affected "on and off" for most of the day, but supplies had been reconnected during the night, she said.
A "very very small number" of properties were still without fresh water on Wednesday morning due to air locks in the system, she added.
A fresh pipe burst in the Hailsham area has forced the closure of Hailsham Community College, East Sussex County Council said.
Steve Andrews, head of central operations, has apologised to South East Water's customers.
He said: "As the burst occurred on such a large water main, the repair was very complex.
"We have been checking the pipeline network area throughout the night and expect the majority of our customers to have their supplies restored this morning, however there maybe localised airlocks in the system which may result in some customers still being without water.
"If that's the case we urge them to contact us as soon as possible and we will send a technician to investigate."
