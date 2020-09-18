Newhaven: Teen jailed for stabbing friend to death Published duration 59 minutes ago

image copyright Sussex Police image caption Trent Hutchinson (pictured) stabbed his friend Ollie Wells to death in Newhaven

A teenager has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his autistic friend to death during an argument.

Trent Hutchinson stabbed Ollie Wells, 18, twice outside the house they had been living in together in Newhaven, East Sussex, in January.

Hutchinson, 17, denied murder and claimed he had been acting in self-defence during a trial at Hove Crown Court.

He was convicted and sentenced to life with a minimum term of 14 years.

The court heard that Mr Wells had been temporarily without accommodation and Hutchinson's mother had said it was okay for him to stay with them at their home in Elphick Road, Newhaven.

As a result Mr Wells was sleeping on a mattress on Hutchinson's bedroom floor.

On the night of 6 January, after Mr Wells answered the door and spoke to some men who had called in a car, Hutchinson accused his friend of "bringing trouble to the house".

image copyright Sussex Police image caption Ollie Wells died in January when he was involved in a fight with Hutchinson outside the house they lived in

The pair began fighting and Hutchinson punched Mr Wells who went outside. He was followed by Hutchinson who stabbed him twice with a knife taken from the hours.

Hutchinson went back inside to tell his mother he had stabbed his friend.

Mr Wells collapsed outside into the street where he died despite the efforts of Hutchinson's mother and paramedics.

Mr Wells's family said: "Ollie's death and the horrific way he died has been devastating for our family, he was the youngest sibling and loved very much.

"We realise that this terrible crime has had a devastating impact not only upon us, but also upon the lives of another young person and his family, but, ultimately feel that today's outcome is just and correct.

"We can only hope that somehow some good can come of Ollie's death, we will never forget him and are so sad he is no longer with us."