Georgina Gharsallah: 'Police failings' in missing mum case

image copyright Gharsallah family image caption Georgina Gharsallah has been missing since 7 March 2018

The family of a missing woman have been told by a police force it made a string of failings during its investigation.

Georgina Gharsallah was last seen in Worthing, West Sussex, in March 2018. A murder inquiry began in August 2019.

Her family said Sussex Police told them a review found 27 faults in the way it handled the disappearance of the 30-year-old, who has never been found.

Her mother Andrea called for a fresh inquiry, adding: "We put our trust in Sussex Police, but they failed us."

The force has been contacted for comment.

image copyright Sussex Police image caption The last sighting of Georgina Gharsallah on the day she vanished was at a mobile phone shop

Key CCTV footage was not reviewed for more than a year, while nine "potentially" significant sections of footage were lost, the family said they were told at a meeting with Sussex Police on 8 September.

Other issues included a failure to place the mother-of-two on an Interpol watchlist for more than 18 months, the family said.

Andrea Gharsallah said the failing had left the family with "overwhelming feelings of grief and distress", adding: "We are appalled and dismayed."

She said "police have clearly failed to take my daughter's case seriously", adding: "The question is why?"

"How can the police lose vital pieces of information?" she added.

The review found the investigation had hit a "dead end", but the family has passed a new lead to police in recent weeks.

A bank account linked to a Playstation games console, which was in Ms Gharsallah's possession on the day she disappeared, made a debit payment within the past three weeks, the family said.

The family have again been forced to become the "lead investigators" in the case, "which is a role no mother or sister should be placed or want", Mrs Gharsallah said.