Georgina Gharsallah: 'Police failings' in missing mum case
The family of a missing woman have been told by a police force it made a string of failings during its investigation.
Georgina Gharsallah was last seen in Worthing, West Sussex, in March 2018. A murder inquiry began in August 2019.
Her family said Sussex Police told them a review found 27 faults in the way it handled the disappearance of the 30-year-old, who has never been found.
Her mother Andrea called for a fresh inquiry, adding: "We put our trust in Sussex Police, but they failed us."
The force has been contacted for comment.
Key CCTV footage was not reviewed for more than a year, while nine "potentially" significant sections of footage were lost, the family said they were told at a meeting with Sussex Police on 8 September.
Other issues included a failure to place the mother-of-two on an Interpol watchlist for more than 18 months, the family said.
Andrea Gharsallah said the failing had left the family with "overwhelming feelings of grief and distress", adding: "We are appalled and dismayed."
She said "police have clearly failed to take my daughter's case seriously", adding: "The question is why?"
"How can the police lose vital pieces of information?" she added.
The review found the investigation had hit a "dead end", but the family has passed a new lead to police in recent weeks.
A bank account linked to a Playstation games console, which was in Ms Gharsallah's possession on the day she disappeared, made a debit payment within the past three weeks, the family said.
The family have again been forced to become the "lead investigators" in the case, "which is a role no mother or sister should be placed or want", Mrs Gharsallah said.
