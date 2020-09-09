Abdul Deghayes murder accused 'wanted to humiliate him' Published duration 58 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Abdul Deghayes was stabbed outside Hanover Court, jurors have heard

A drug dealer accused of stabbing a man eight times was trying to leave him in need of a colostomy bag, Southwark Crown Court has heard.

Abdul Deghayes, 22, died after he was attacked in Brighton in February 2019.

Daniel Macleod, 37, from Lambeth, south London, denies murder.

Prosecutor Adam Feest QC said Mr Deghayes was stabbed eight times in the back, legs and hand. He said injuries were often inflicted to maim and humiliate victims.

Such attacks, where injuries to the leg and buttocks could result in the need for a catheter or colostomy bag, were sometimes used by "members of the drug-dealing, knife-wielding community", he said.

The court heard Mr Macleod allegedly launched the "vicious" attack on Mr Deghayes after he and a friend, Colby Broderick, had arranged to meet him to buy drugs.

However, jurors were told the motive may never be known.

'Violent and sustained attack'

The court heard when Mr Deghayes left the car to conduct the deal, Mr Macleod stabbed him eight times.

Jurors were told Mr Deghayes managed to return to Mr Broderick's car but lost consciousness and died in hospital the next day.

Mr Feest said all the evidence suggested Mr Macleod had carried out "the violent and sustained attack".

He said: "Whether he intended to kill Mr Deghayes or just to maim him, or whether it was a revenge attack linked to drug dealing we will never know.

"It is the Crown's case that Daniel Macleod acted with murderous intent during his attack upon Abdul Deghayes, and accordingly is responsible for not just his death but his murder."

Mr Macleod has claimed he acted in self-defence after being attacked himself.

Stephen Burns, 56, of Lennox Street, Brighton, denies a charge of assisting an offender.

The jury was told both defendants have previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and almost £24,000 in cash was found at an address connected with Mr Macleod.

The trial continues.

