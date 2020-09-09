Farm bought to stop Lancing and Shoreham merging Published duration 50 minutes ago

image copyright Adur District Council image caption New Salts Farm separates the towns of Lancing and Shoreham

A farm is being bought by a council to ensure two neighbouring West Sussex towns do not merge into one.

The purchase of 70-acre site at New Salts Farm, which acts as a barrier between Lancing and Shoreham, has been approved by Adur District Council.

Previous owner Hyde New Homes had wanted to build about 450 new homes on the site, but planning permission was refused due to the risk of flooding.

The former Adur Civic Centre is being sold to Hyde as part of the deal.

The council said it was committed to preserve and enhance the land at New Salts Farm as a natural habitat.

Council leader Neil Parkin said: "New Salts Farm plays an integral role in the look and feel of our whole district, acting as a vital green corridor between our vibrant coastline and the surrounding South Downs.

"Our ambition is to look at how it will be used and improved to support biodiversity."