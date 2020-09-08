Brighton: Man stabbed to death in 'vicious drug deal attack' Published duration 14 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Abdul Deghayes was stabbed eight times outside Hanover Court in Brighton, a court heard

A man died after being stabbed eight times in a "short but vicious attack" during a drug deal, a court heard.

Abdul Deghayes, 22, suffered a severed artery in his leg in the attack outside flats in Brighton in February 2019.

Prosecutors at Southwark Crown Court said the injury was "unsurvivable".

Daniel Macleod, 37, from Lambeth, south London, denies murder, claiming he acted in self defence after being attacked himself.

Prosecutor Adam Feest QC said the defendant, of Gypsy Road, was known as "Frank" for the purposes of his drug dealing business and had arrived in Brighton from Crawley to supply drugs to Mr Deghayes on the evening of 16 February.

They met in a driveway of flats in Hanover Court where Mr Deghayes was stabbed eight times including wounds to his hand, back - which had penetrated his kidneys - and two to his leg, severing his vein and artery.

Mr Deghayes had managed to get into a car to drive away but just metres away collapsed, crashing into parked cars, Mr Feest said.

Despite efforts to resuscitate him by the emergency services he was pronounced dead in hospital.

'Drug related murder'

Mr Feest said: "There is no dispute that he [Mr Macleod] inflicted at least some of the stab wounds which killed Mr Deghayes.

"That this was a drug-related murder is clear but the exact motive may never be known to anyone other than Mr Macleod.

"Mr Deghayes was killed by Mr Macleod in what was a short, but must have been a vicious attack."

Mr Macleod's defence, the jury heard, would be that Mr Deghayes had come at him with a knife and tried to stab him.

Stephen Burns, 55, of Lennox Street, Brighton, denies a charge of assisting an offender.

The trial continues.