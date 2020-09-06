Sussex

Man, 73, released after Eastbourne murder probe dropped

  • 6 September 2020

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in Eastbourne has been released with no further action to be taken.

The 73-year-old was held after the body of Denyse Harvey, 62 was found in a house in Weatherby Close on Friday.

Det Insp Claire Gill, from Sussex Police, said Ms Harvey's death was no longer being treated as suspicious following a post-mortem examination.

She said: "Our thoughts remain with all those involved at this tragic time."

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites