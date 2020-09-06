A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in Eastbourne has been released with no further action to be taken.

The 73-year-old was held after the body of Denyse Harvey, 62 was found in a house in Weatherby Close on Friday.

Det Insp Claire Gill, from Sussex Police, said Ms Harvey's death was no longer being treated as suspicious following a post-mortem examination.

She said: "Our thoughts remain with all those involved at this tragic time."