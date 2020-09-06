Man, 73, released after Eastbourne murder probe dropped
- 6 September 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in Eastbourne has been released with no further action to be taken.
The 73-year-old was held after the body of Denyse Harvey, 62 was found in a house in Weatherby Close on Friday.
Det Insp Claire Gill, from Sussex Police, said Ms Harvey's death was no longer being treated as suspicious following a post-mortem examination.
She said: "Our thoughts remain with all those involved at this tragic time."