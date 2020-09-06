A teenager and a man have been arrested after police chased a stolen car.

Officers spotted the car on the A27 just after 18:05 BST on Saturday after hearing it had been stolen in Worthing.

It failed to stop and then drove at speed into Lancing and then back on the A27 before it was stopped in Hove.

Several police cars were damaged and a cyclist had minor injuries when he moved to avoid the stolen vehicle. Sussex Police said the incident ended safely.

A man, aged 38, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink and drugs, driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police and burglary.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of burglary.