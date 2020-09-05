Image caption Chairman of governors Geri Silverstone said the school was doing all it could to keep people safe

Two classes at a school are self-isolating after two days of term because a teacher has coronavirus.

The member of staff at Cardinal Newman school in Hove was contacted by track and trace on Thursday and told they had tested positive.

Prinicpal Claire Jarman alerted parents on Friday and two Year 7 classes were affected by the news.

Chairman of governors Geri Silverstone said the school was doing all it could to keep pupils and staff safe.

Four year groups returned to school last week, with the whole cohort due back on Monday.

Ms Jarman wrote to parents: "We fully appreciate this is not the start to the new term any of us would have wished for."

Mr Silverstone said the school immediately alerted Brighton Council, Public Health England and unions.

He said: "We are reassuring students when they return on Monday that it will be a very different experience but it will be as safe as we can make it."

Kevin Courtney, general secretary of the National Education Union, said it supported the return to schools but called for more teachers, additional space, a more robust track and trace system and testing centres within a reasonable distance.

He added: "Despite the inconvenience and disruption caused it is inevitable that cases in schools will lead to some children and staff having to self-isolate."

Cardinal Newman, one of the largest schools in the south-east of England, is a voluntary-aided secondary school with about 2,500 pupils.

The Department for Education has been contacted for comment.