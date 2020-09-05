Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Police said a digger was driven into the Nationwide Building Society

A cash machine containing an unknown amount of money has been stolen after a digger was driven into the wall of a building society in West Sussex.

Police believe a number of men were involved in the early hours raid in Hurstpierpoint.

Det Sgt Mark Miller, from Sussex Police, said the machine was removed and put into a waiting white van.

He asked anyone with information to contact the force.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption A number of men were thought to be involved, police said