Hurstpierpoint cash machine stolen in digger raid
- 5 September 2020
A cash machine containing an unknown amount of money has been stolen after a digger was driven into the wall of a building society in West Sussex.
Police believe a number of men were involved in the early hours raid in Hurstpierpoint.
Det Sgt Mark Miller, from Sussex Police, said the machine was removed and put into a waiting white van.
He asked anyone with information to contact the force.