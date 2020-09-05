A 73-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in Eastbourne.

The victim, aged 62, was found dead at a house in Weatherby Close on Friday.

Det Insp Barry Chandler said the circumstances were being treated as suspicious and the man was being questioned in custody. He said the man and woman were known to each other.

Mr Chandler said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family at this tragic time for them."