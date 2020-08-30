Image copyright Google Image caption Two men had gone to help the driver of a car that crashed in St Anne's Road in Eastbourne

A man has been arrested after a corrosive liquid thought to be ammonia was thrown at two men after a crash.

The liquid was thrown in the faces of the men who had gone to help the driver of a car that crashed in St Anne's Road in Eastbourne at 08:50 BST on Saturday.

The two members of the public suffered minor injuries, police said.

A man was arrested on suspicion of throwing a corrosive fluid with intent to burn, maim or disfigure and failing to stop after a road accident.