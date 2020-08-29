Image copyright Google Image caption A 35-year-old man has been arrested over the death, police say

A man has been arrested after woman's body was found at a property in West Sussex.

The body of the woman in her 20s was found in the property in Temple Grove in Burgess Hill just after 01:30 BST, Sussex Police said.

The cause of her death is under investigation and her next of kin have been informed, a police spokesman said.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death, the spokesman said.