Arrest after woman's body found in Burgess Hill
- 29 August 2020
A man has been arrested after woman's body was found at a property in West Sussex.
The body of the woman in her 20s was found in the property in Temple Grove in Burgess Hill just after 01:30 BST, Sussex Police said.
The cause of her death is under investigation and her next of kin have been informed, a police spokesman said.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death, the spokesman said.