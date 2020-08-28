Image copyright family picture Image caption Four-year-old Milo Ingles-Bailey and his mother Gina Ingles, 34 died in the blaze in 2018, her partner Toby Jarrett suffered serious burn injuries

Two men have denied charges relating to a house fire in which a mother and her young son died.

Andrew Milne, 42, denies two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

John Tabakis, 30, denies perverting the course of justice at Lewes Crown Court. A third man is to be extradited from Portugal in connection with the case.

Gina Ingles, 34, and son Milo Ingles-Bailey, four, died in the fire in Eastbourne on 10 July 2018. Her partner was also seriously injured in the fire.

Toby Jarrett had been in the house at the time and managed to escape through a first-floor window of the property in Croxden Way.

He was taken to hospital with serious burns.

Prosecutor Rebecca Austin told the court extradition had been sought by the UK for a third suspect who was currently in Portugal.

She said the request had been granted by Portuguese authorities and a trial was expected to be held in February.