Image copyright Google Image caption High winds caused a tree branch to break in Parsonage Lane, Bobbing

An eight-year-old girl killed by a falling tree branch suffered a severe head trauma, an inquest has heard.

Maisy Mayne died during strong winds on 21 August in Parsonage Lane, Bobbing, Kent.

Opening the inquest, Assistant Coroner Sonia Hayes said Maisy, of Clarendon Close in Sittingbourne, "sustained a traumatic head injury".

Forecasters warned on 21 August winds were predicted to reach up to 50 mph (80km/h) across much of England.

The hearing has been adjourned until November.