Sussex man charged with explosives and terror offences
- 27 August 2020
A man from West Sussex has been charged with explosives and terror offences.
Scott Porter is accused of making or possessing an explosive substance in suspicious circumstances.
The 43-year-old, of St Josephs Way in Haywards Heath, also faces three counts of possessing terrorist-related material.
Mr Porter was arrested in Burgess Hill on Tuesday and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later, police said.