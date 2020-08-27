Image caption Scott Porter is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court

A man from West Sussex has been charged with explosives and terror offences.

Scott Porter is accused of making or possessing an explosive substance in suspicious circumstances.

The 43-year-old, of St Josephs Way in Haywards Heath, also faces three counts of possessing terrorist-related material.

Mr Porter was arrested in Burgess Hill on Tuesday and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later, police said.