Image copyright Google Image caption Frank Graham is due before magistrates in Brighton after being charged with throwing an unknown substance at two men

A man has been charged after two people were attacked with a corrosive fluid in East Sussex.

Police were called to St Anne's Road, Eastbourne, at about 08:50 BST on Saturday to reports of a crash involving a black Renault Megane.

The driver is alleged to have got out of the car and thrown a liquid, believed to be ammonia, at two men.

Frank Graham, 38, of Upperton Road, Eastbourne, is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court later.

The two men received medical attention for minor injuries, Sussex Police say.

Mr Graham has been charged with two counts of throwing a corrosive fluid with intent to do grievous bodily harm, aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage, possession of Class A and Class B drugs, driving without a licence and insurance and assaulting an emergency worker.

He has been remanded in custody.