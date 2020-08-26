Image copyright PA Media Image caption Passenger numbers have fallen by 80% this summer

Gatwick Airport has revealed plans to cut a quarter of its workforce due to the impact of coronavirus.

About 600 jobs could be lost following an 80% reduction in the number of passengers.

The airport is running at about 20% its usual capacity for August, with only the North Terminal open.

Chief Executive Stewart Wingate said the cuts were a result of the "devastating impacts" coronavirus had on the airline and travel industries.

In March, the airport announced 200 jobs would be lost and it later took out a £300m bank loan.

With the collapse in passenger numbers, the company said it was looking to further reduce costs.

About 75% of staff are currently on the government's furlough scheme, which is due to end in October.

"The proposed organisation redesign will reshape the company so it is best placed to respond quickly to future growth," airport bosses claimed.

Employees will be formally consulted on the restructuring plans before any jobs are lost.