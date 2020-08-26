Image copyright Home Office Image caption The Class A drugs were found hidden among freight at Gatwick Airport

Cocaine hauls worth a combined £4.2m have been found hidden on the same flight three weeks in a row.

About 22kg of the Class A drug was found in boxes of vegetables on a flight from Jamaica to Gatwick Airport on 11 August.

A further 30kg was seized from freight on the same British Airways flight one week later, with another 3kg found suspended in liquid on Tuesday.

The National Crime Agency said an investigation was ongoing.

"Working with our colleagues at Border Force we are determined to do all we can to stop Class A drugs reaching the streets of the UK, where they can cause so much damage," said Mark McCormack, of the NCA.