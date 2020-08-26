A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was driven into and then punched.

Officers were called to reports of a row between two men at about 12:15 BST on Monday in Wyvern Way, Burgess Hill, West Sussex.

Arthur McGhie, 54, has been charged with attempted murder, actual bodily harm, assaulting an emergency worker and dangerous driving.

Mr McGhie, of Cants Lane, Burgess Hill will appear before magistrates later.

Sussex Police said a man was reportedly seen getting into his vehicle and driving it into a man before crashing into a road sign.

The man then allegedly climbed out of the car and punched the victim before driving off.

The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered minor injuries and has been discharged from hospital.

Mr McGhie is due before Crawley Magistrates' Court.