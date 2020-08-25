Image copyright Mark Kilbey Image caption Mr Kilbey's house sits "right on the road" at a junction

A homeowner has spoken of his anger and frustration after his house was struck by an articulated lorry for a second time this summer.

Mark Kilbey of High Street, Wingham, Kent, said his property has been hit "about 15 times in five years".

His partner, Sally Passmore, was sitting in the living room at 20:45 BST on Monday when another vehicle crashed.

She told the Wingham village Facebook group: "Something must be done before someone is killed."

The BBC has contacted Kent Police and Kent County Council for comment.

Mr Kilbey said repairs after a previous lorry strike in June were finished about about 17:30 on Monday - just three hours before the house was hit again.

'Blighted' village

"It's beyond frustrating," he told the BBC, adding, "I thought I was moving to a nice rural location but I feel like I am living in an industrial park.

"Now I am thinking we are just going to have to sell it."

Image copyright Mark Kilbey Image caption On Monday evening, the lorry caught the house as it was trying to turn the corner

Mr Kilbey said his Grade II listed property stands "right on the road" at a junction where lorries struggle to turn, which is why he is constantly hit.

He said the "whole village" was "blighted" by the traffic problem and the road was not made for such large vehicles.

He said he had contacted Kent County Council but nothing had been done so far and he was close to giving up.

"I feel no matter what I say or do, it's not going to have an impact," he said, adding, "As far as I am concerned, the authorities are insane or negligent allowing this damage to happen to my house over and over again."

'Thundering through village'

Members of the Wingham Facebook Group have been showing their support.

Mary Oliver posted: "So sad, I used to live in Wingham many years ago moved, then because of the traffic on main road."

Sharon Kay said: "What a nightmare! You must dread sitting down for fear of something not welcomed visiting. I hope this can be sorted for you soon."

And Rebecca Brooks added: "How awful and frightening for you again! I do hope something is done soon to stop this. Huge lorries come thundering into the village, too big and too fast!"