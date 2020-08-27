Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The temporary cycle lane in Brighton has caused delays for buses in the area

A section of a temporary cycle lane in Brighton is to be removed after its introduction led to "unacceptable" delays for bus journeys.

The cycle lane was installed in a bid to promote the use of sustainable transport.

Work to remove a 600m section of the cycle lane on the A259 began on Wednesday.

Brighton and Hove Buses has welcomed the change after passengers complained of delays.

The section of the cycle lane to be removed is situated between the Aquarium roundabout and West Street and work will take place overnight to minimise disruption.

The decision follows discussions with Brighton and Hove Buses about journey times and congestion on this part of the westbound carriageway.

The rest of the temporary cycle lane will remain in place.

Pete West, Brighton and Hove City Council's lead member for transport, said: "Congestion on this stretch has had a knock-on for major bus routes and delays to bus journey times - that is unacceptable.

"We recognise the serious concerns raised by public transport users and providers that congestion in a small section of the additional temporary A259 cycle lane has caused unavoidable delay to public transport in the city. We have therefore reluctantly agreed to suspend this short stretch of the lane."

Nick Hill, commercial manager of Brighton and Hove Buses, said: "This is great news for our passengers who have recently been experiencing delays on our services.

"With over half a million passengers a week coming back to bus, it will certainly help to provide a much smoother service for many."