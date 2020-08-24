Image copyright Google Image caption The suspect allegedly got into his car and drove it at the other man

A man has been left with multiple serious injuries after he was struck by a car and then punched in the face following a row with another man.

The attack happened at about 12:15 BST in Wyvern Way, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, police said.

The victim, a man in his 40s, has been taken to hospital for treatment.

A man, who was found nearby shortly afterwards, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

Police said that after the row, one of the men got into his car and drove it at the other man, hitting him, before striking a road sign.

He then allegedly got out of the crashed vehicle and punched the victim before fleeing the scene.

Det Insp Colin Garman said the victim had been left with "multiple serious injuries" and was "understandably shaken".

The force has appealed for witnesses.