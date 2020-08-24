Image copyright Family handout Image caption Eddie, seen here with his sister Amelie Jarman, had been sailing around the world with his family

A British teenager died when he was hit by a speedboat while snorkelling in the South Pacific during a round-the-world voyage with his family.

Eddie Jarman and his family had sold their Sussex home in 2018 to sail around the globe.

But on 9 August, the 14-year-old was hit by a speedboat while in the sea off the island of Moorea.

The family, who are raising funds in Eddie's memory, said legal proceedings were under way.

His father Harry, who said he saw the speedboat pass their boat before he realised what had happened, said: "It was panic, chaos and there was a lot of screaming."

Remembering the trauma of that day Eddie's mother, Barbara Genda, said: "It took us at least - I don't know - a minute to actually realise, to accept in our minds, that the person who they were holding in the water, it was our son."

They said the teenager was taken to the shore where he was given first aid by emergency teams, but he could not be revived.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption The talented musician played three instruments and a fund has been set up in his memory

Eddie was a talented musician who played three instruments.

The fund his family have set up in his memory will help introduce more children to music.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption The 14-year-old's family have paid tribute to his "amazing zest for life"

On the family's fundraising page, the family wrote their sailing boat had been their home for the past 18 months, nine of which had been spent in French Polynesia.

They described Eddie as a bright, talented and kind boy with "an amazing zest for life".

In their tribute, they wrote: "Mature, well over his 14 years, he has made an indelible mark on everyone he has met."

Donations towards the £100,000 fundraising appeal have already reached more than £33,000.