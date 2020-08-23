Image caption Caroline and Bob Schilt joined other families at a memorial in Shoreham on Saturday

The families of men killed in the Shoreham Airshow disaster have gathered for a memorial service five years after the tragedy.

Eleven men died when a Hawker Hunter plane smashed into the A27 in West Sussex on 22 August 2015.

The parents of Jacob Schilt, who was in a car struck by the plane, said it was a "comforting process".

"We are sharing our grief with these other families," said Caroline Schilt. "It gives us comfort to be together".

Rev Julie Newson, of St Luke's Church, led a two-minute silence on Saturday at 13:22 BST - the time of the tragedy.

"The whole thing was so traumatic for everybody who is local [and] it continues to be a site of horrendous memories," she said.

Image copyright Worthing Utd FC Image caption Jacob Schilt (left) and Matthew Grimstone were on their way to a game when the crash happened

Mr Schilt, 23, and his friend Matthew Grimstone were on their way to play football for Worthing United when their vehicle was hit by the aircraft.

"Our focus has been and will remain on getting answers as to why and how this tragedy was allowed to happen," parents Phil and Sue Grimstone said.

Worthing United said it took "pride in representing the boys every time we step onto the pitch," adding that it hoped that by the next anniversary "we will be closer to closure for everyone affected".

Pilot Andy Hill, who was thrown clear of the burning wreckage and survived, was found not guilty of 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence in March 2019.

An inquest due to begin in September has been delayed due to coronavirus.

Tim Loughton, the MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, said he shared the families' "sense of frustration at the continuing delays for a multitude of reasons which means that it remains difficult to achieve closure until that inquest has done its work and lessons really learned".

Barrister Gerard Forlin QC, who represents many of the families at the inquest, said the coroner must also consider making recommendations that could prevent a repeat of other airshow tragedies.

Image copyright BBC/Sussex Police/Facebook Image caption (Top row, left to right) Matt Jones, Matthew Grimstone, Jacob Schilt, Maurice Abrahams, Richard Smith. (Bottom row, left to right) Mark Reeves, Tony Brightwell, Mark Trussler, Daniele Polito, Dylan Archer, Graham Mallinson

The men who died

Matt Jones, a 24-year-old personal trainer

Daniele Polito, 23 was travelling in the same car as Mr Jones

Matthew Grimstone, 23, a Worthing United footballer who worked as a groundsman at Brighton & Hove Albion

Jacob Schilt, also 23 and also a Worthing United player, was travelling to a match with Mr Grimstone

Maurice Abrahams, 76, from Brighton, was a chauffeur on his way to pick up a bride on her wedding day

Friends Richard Smith, 26, and Dylan Archer, 42, who were going for a bike ride on the South Downs

Mark Reeves, 53, had ridden his motorcycle to the perimeter of Shoreham Airport to take photos of the planes

Tony Brightwell, 53, from Hove was an aircraft enthusiast and had learnt to fly at Shoreham airfield

Mark Trussler, 54, had gone to watch the display on his Suzuki motorbike and was standing next to the road