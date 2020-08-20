Image copyright Google Image caption Wayne Dennis Watkins is charged over his treatment of two residents at Horncastle Care Centre

A man has been charged over the treatment of two residents at a West Sussex care home.

Wayne Dennis Watkins, 68, is alleged to have ill-treated and wilfully neglected two men at the Horncastle Care Centre.

The facility in Sharpthorne was owned and operated by Sussex Health Care.

Prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence to charge three other workers, who were interviewed on suspicion of the ill-treatment of ten other residents, Sussex Police said.

The force said it had kept all families and residents informed of the developments in the investigation, which was led by the complex abuse unit.

Mr Watkins, of Lakeside Holiday Park, Vinnetrow Road in Chichester, is due to appear at Crawley Magistrates Court on 4 November.