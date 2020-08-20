Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Billy Henham was last seen at 18:00 at a New Year's Eve party

Police investigating the murder of a 24-year-old man who was found at a squat have released images of the clothing he was last seen wearing.

Billy Henham's body was found in a disused building in North Street, Brighton, at 16:30 GMT on 2 January.

He was last seen at 18:00 at a New Year's Eve party held at the site. A post-mortem examination revealed he died following a sustained assault.

Police said they were keen to hear from anyone who recognised his clothing.

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Police would like to hear from anyone who recognises the clothing

Mr Henham, from Henfield in West Sussex, was last seen wearing, a beige designer jumper, green bomber style jacket and reddish brown suede trainers.

Det Supt Alex Geldart said: "Billy tragically died of his injuries following an assault and we still keen to hear from anyone who was in the building in North Street or knows of anyone who was there.

"Our thoughts are with this young man's family who say that he was an independent and creative person who had a wonderful gentle demeanour.

"They fear his friendly manner and open outlook made him, at times, somewhat vulnerable."

Six people were arrested in connection with Mr Henham's death, with two since released with no further action.

Three men and a teenage boy were released under investigation.

Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for information given exclusively to the charity that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Mr Henham's murder.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.