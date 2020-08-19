Image copyright family picture Image caption Gina Ingles, 34, and four-year-old Milo Ingles-Bailey died in the blaze in 2018, while Toby Jarrett, 28, suffered serious burn injuries

A second man has been charged in connection with a house fire in 2018 in which a mother and her child died, and her partner was left seriously injured.

Gina Ingles, 34, and her four-year-old son Milo Ingles-Bailey died in the fire in Croxden Way, Eastbourne, on 10 July.

John Tabakis, 30, from Hastings, has been charged with perverting the course of justice, and is due to appear before Brighton magistrates on Thursday.

Andrew Milne is charged with two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

Mr Milne, 42, also from Hastings, is next scheduled to appear before Lewes Crown Court on 28 August for a plea hearing.

Sussex Police said a 28-year-old woman from Hastings, arrested on suspicion of committing an act or series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice, remains released under investigation, pending further inquiries.

