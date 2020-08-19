Eastbourne stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
- 19 August 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in East Sussex.
Two men were seriously injured in Firle Road, Eastbourne, at 21:30 BST on Tuesday.
One of the men, aged 37, remains in hospital in a stable condition, while the second, aged 33, has been discharged.
Sussex Police said a 21-year-old man from Bexhill had been arrested and remains in custody.
A spokesman said it was believed to be an "isolated incident" and has appealed for witnesses.