Two men were seriously injured in Firle Road on Tuesday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in East Sussex.

Two men were seriously injured in Firle Road, Eastbourne, at 21:30 BST on Tuesday.

One of the men, aged 37, remains in hospital in a stable condition, while the second, aged 33, has been discharged.

Sussex Police said a 21-year-old man from Bexhill had been arrested and remains in custody.

A spokesman said it was believed to be an "isolated incident" and has appealed for witnesses.