Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand has been banned from driving for six months after he admitted speeding.

The ex-Manchester United star, who is now a football pundit, was caught doing more than 70mph in a Mercedes on the A27 at Hangleton in Hove, East Sussex.

Crawley Magistrates' Court was told the 41-year-old, who lives in Orpington, south-east London, hit a speed of 85mph on the dual carriageway last July.

He was ordered to pay a total of £822 in fines and costs.

In 2012, Ferdinand was caught speeding three times in five weeks on the same stretch of road in Manchester.

