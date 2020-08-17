Image copyright PA Media Image caption The 25-year-old man was arrested at Gatwick Airport at about 04:00 BST

A man has been arrested at Gatwick Airport on suspicion of committing terrorism offences.

The Met Police's Counter Terrorism Command arrested a 25-year-old man at about 04:00 BST after he arrived on a flight from Turkey.

He was arrested on suspicion of possessing material likely to be useful to a terrorist.

The Met said the man remained in custody and a search was also under way at an address in north London.