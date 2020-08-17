Gatwick Airport: Man arrested over terror offence
- 17 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested at Gatwick Airport on suspicion of committing terrorism offences.
The Met Police's Counter Terrorism Command arrested a 25-year-old man at about 04:00 BST after he arrived on a flight from Turkey.
He was arrested on suspicion of possessing material likely to be useful to a terrorist.
The Met said the man remained in custody and a search was also under way at an address in north London.