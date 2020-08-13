Image copyright South East Water Image caption Bottled water stations were set up for those customers without water

Households and businesses in parts of East Sussex that have been without water for a third day have been told supplies should return overnight.

A burst main and subsequent airlocks in the system caused "pockets of localised no water problems" in Jarvis Brook, Rotherfield and Crowborough.

South East Water said technicians had been working to resolve the issue.

It came after two other water mains burst on Wednesday, affecting more than 4,000 customers.

Repairs have since been made.

Bottled water stations were set up for those affected.

South East Water said: "Our technicians have been working all day to flush the air from our pipework to restore supplies but this is taking longer than expected for a few customers.

"We are very sorry for those affected and would like to thank you for bearing with us."

