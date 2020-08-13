Image copyright South East Water Image caption Bottled water collection points are being set up by South East Water

Households and businesses in parts of East Sussex are without water for a second day.

Two water mains which burst on Wednesday in the Rotherfield and Crowborough areas, affecting more than 4,000 customers, have been repaired.

Another pipe burst is still affecting the Crowborough and Jarvis Brook areas, South East Water said.

On Wednesday some customers in parts of West Sussex had fresh water for the first time since Friday.

"The company restored supplies to the majority of its customers overnight but some areas around Crowborough and Jarvis Brook remain without water this morning," a spokesman said.

Steve Andrews, South East Water's head of central operations said: "We are working to remove airlocks in our extensive and complex pipeline network in the area and investigating a report of a further burst water main in the area."

Bottled water stations are being set up for those affected, the company added.

