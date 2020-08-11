Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption A body was recovered from the sea near Hove

A man's body has been found in the sea after an empty boat was discovered drifting off the Sussex coast.

The green inflatable dinghy was found at about 14:00 BST on Monday in the sea at Lancing, and an inshore lifeboat recovered a man's body from the sea near Hove at about 15:10.

Three lifeboats were deployed during the nine-hour search on Monday.

Inshore lifeboats and a helicopter have resumed the search for a possible second person in the water.

Brighton RNLI said the empty dinghy had been found "out to sea" by a passing vessel.

Crews searched the area until about 23:00 BST on Monday and resumed at 06:00 on Tuesday.

The empty boat contained "some personal effects appearing to belong to someone living in Sussex", a Sussex Police spokeswoman said.

She added it had not been confirmed if the victim, who has not yet been identified, and the discovery of the empty dinghy were linked.

