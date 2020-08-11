Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The road was closed in both directions following the crash on Monday

A man has been arrested after a lorry crashed into a broken down prison van, injuring three people inside.

Sussex Police said a 29-year-old prisoner suffered a head injury in the crash on the A27 at the Lewes bypass on Monday at about 10:55 BST.

The van driver and prison escort were also hurt.

The lorry driver, 58, from Seaford, was also injured and has since been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The prisoner remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The van driver, a 45-year-old man, suffered whiplash injuries and the prison escort, a 30-year-old man, sustained serious injuries.

A police spokesman said the lorry driver was arrested after he was discharged from hospital. He has been released under investigation.