Hundreds of homes in the South East have little or no running water as temperatures continue to exceed 30C.

South East Water said about 300 properties in West Sussex were experiencing issues due to an "unprecedented amount of usage".

Tankers have been brought in to inject water directly into pipes, and bottled water stations have been set up.

The company has urged people to avoid the use of hoses and reserve tap water for drinking, washing and cooking.

Steve Andrews, head of central operations for South East Water, said dedicated teams were working "round the clock to treat and pump record-breaking amounts of water" into the network.

He said most of the affected properties were "based at the end of our vast network of underground pipes".

Customers in Warninglid, Bolney and the Haywards Heath areas have been warned their supplies may continue to be affected throughout Monday and Tuesday.

Four bottled water stations have been set up in the area and the water company said it had delivered bottles to vulnerable customers.

But as the heatwave continues, customers have been tweeting their frustration.

University of Sussex lecturer Kathryn Lester tweeted: "This is now the 4th day of no/minimal water. When is this problem going to be resolved? Providing a few bottles of water is not good enough."

Rachel Wright, an NHS safeguarding nurse, said there was "no water in Cuckfield and no flushing toilets since yesterday evening. No communication about what's going on."

And Margaret Mann said: "We are in Warninglid, West Sussex. No water - supply been on and mainly off since Friday - not very impressed."

The company has put the increase in use down to more people being at home and taking up DIY and gardening projects, as well as the recent heatwave.