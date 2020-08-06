Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Richard Warriner died at the scene of the crash

A pilot killed when his light aircraft crashed in a field has been named.

Richard Warriner, 65, from Burwash, is believed to have died instantly in the incident near Heathfield, East Sussex, on Tuesday.

The plane came down in open ground off Herring Lane, near a flying school, at about 11:00 BST and burst into flames.

Mr Warriner's body was recovered from the wreckage. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has confirmed it is investigating the crash.

