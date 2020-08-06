Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Neil Turner was jailed three years ago for sexual assaults on three other boys

A retired organist and teacher has been jailed for sexual offences against seven boys aged between eight and 17.

Neil Turner, 67, appeared at Hove Crown Court on Wednesday after admitting 10 counts of indecent assault between 1984 and 2015 at a previous hearing.

Turner, of Pevensey Gardens, West Worthing, was jailed for 28 months.

The victims came forward after he was jailed in June 2017 for 30 months for sexual assaults on three other young boys during the 1980s and 1990s.

Six of the seven victims were members of a church choir in Worthing at which Turner was the organist and choirmaster.

Sussex Police said it was this "position of trust" that allowed him unfettered access to the boys.

Some boys were lured by the offer of free sweets, chocolate, fizzy drinks, and the use of computer games, while two were offered payment for cleaning his flat.

One of the boys was twice assaulted at the church, police added.

The seventh boy met Turner when he was teaching at Shoreham College, but the offences took place at Turner's flat, police said.

