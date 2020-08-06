Image caption Video of the incident was shared on social media

A police officer is to face a misconduct probe over an arrest that was partly shown on social media.

Footage from 7 July showed officers restraining a man while he repeatedly shouted "I can't breathe" in Brighton.

It was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The watchdog said its investigation would focus on a use of force prior to the video being taken and not on the restraint of the man on the ground that was shared online.

IOPC regional director Sarah Green said: "Having examined a range of evidence including body worn video and witness statements, we have taken the decision that this is now an investigation for misconduct.

"An investigation does not mean that misconduct proceedings will necessarily follow."

The IOPC said the officer would be asked to give an account of his use of force, and the video that had been shared showed only part of the incident.

In the footage, the man says: "Why have you got your arm on my neck? Bro, I can't breathe."

Officers had gone to an address in Montpelier Road to find a missing teenager and arrested a 28-year-old-man on suspicion of threats to cause criminal damage, the IOPC said.

Sussex Police later made a voluntary referral to the watchdog.

A spokesman for the force said the Brighton and Hove officer had not been suspended but was working non-public facing duties pending the outcome of the investigation.