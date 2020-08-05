Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Andrea Lauro was last spotted kayaking in Hove Lagoon on Sunday morning

A man who died while kayaking off the coast of Sussex has been identified as Andrea Lauro, his family said.

The body of the 36-year-old Italian was found on Hove beach at about 05:30 BST on Tuesday.

A large search and rescue operation began on Sunday after he was seen "going into the water" from a kayak off Hove Lagoon at about 10:00.

A kayak was later found on the shoreline and the search was brought to an end after eight hours.

His family did not wish to comment further at this time.

Sussex Police said the coroner's office had been informed.

The rescue operation involving an RNLI lifeboat and coastguard helicopter was called off following an "intensive eight hour search of the area," HM Coastguard said.