Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The kayaker was seen "going into the water" off Hove seafront

A body thought to be that of a missing kayaker who has not been seen since Sunday has been found on a Sussex beach.

HM Coastguard said a person had been seen "going into the water" from a kayak off Hove Lagoon, near Brighton, at about 10:00 BST on Sunday .

A kayak and paddle were later found on the shoreline in the area.

The body was found washed up on Hove beach at about 05:30, Sussex Police said.

"Formal identification has yet to take place, but the body is believed to be that of a kayaker reported missing on Sunday morning," a police spokeswoman said.

"Next of kin have been informed and the matter has been passed to the coroner's officer," she added.

A coastguard helicopter, the Brighton RNLI lifeboat and rescue teams from Newhaven and Shoreham were all involved in the search off Hove and Shoreham on Sunday, but the search was suspended at about 22:00.