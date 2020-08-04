Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The plane crashed in a field off Herring Lane in East Sussex

A light aircraft has crashed in a field in East Sussex.

The aircraft came down in open ground off Herring lane, north of Heathfield, at about 11:00 BST.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews had extinguished a blaze at the scene, which is near a flying school.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has confirmed it is investigating. It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the crash.