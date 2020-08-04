Light aircraft crashes in East Sussex field
- 4 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A light aircraft has crashed in a field in East Sussex.
The aircraft came down in open ground off Herring lane, north of Heathfield, at about 11:00 BST.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews had extinguished a blaze at the scene, which is near a flying school.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has confirmed it is investigating. It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the crash.