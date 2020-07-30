Image copyright family picture Image caption Gina Ingles, 34, and four-year-old Milo Ingles-Bailey died in the blaze in 2018, while Toby Jarrett, now 28, suffered serious burn injuries

A man wanted over a house fire which killed a mother and her young son has been detained in Portugal, a court has heard.

Hove Crown Court was told the suspect's extradition to the UK was being sought.

It emerged during a hearing for Andrew Milne, 42, who is charged with the murders of Gina Ingles, 34, and four-year-old Milo Ingles-Bailey in 2018.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of Toby Jarrett, 28, in the fire in Croxden Way, Eastbourne, on 10 July.

Image copyright Greg Draven Image caption At the time firefighters described the house fire as "ferocious"

John Benson, defending Mr Milne, told the hearing that he intended to plead not guilty to the charges.

Judge Christine Laing QC adjourned the case for a plea hearing on 28 August with a trial provisionally set for 1 February next year.

Mr Milne, from Hastings, was remanded in custody until the next hearing.

A 28-year-old woman, also from Hastings, arrested on suspicion of committing an act or series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice, has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

