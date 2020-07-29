Image copyright family picture Image caption Gina Ingles, 34, Milo Ingles, four, and Toby Jarrett, 26

A man has been charged with murder after new evidence emerged in an investigation into a house fire in 2018 in which a mother and her child died.

Andrew Milne has been charged with the murder of 34-year-old Gina Ingles and her four-year-old son Milo Ingles-Bailey, and the attempted murder of 28-year-old Toby Jarrett.

The house in Croxden Way, Eastbourne, was alight at 01:00 BST on 10 July.

Mr Milne, 42, from, Hastings, has been remanded in custody.

Image copyright Greg Draven Image caption At the time firefighters described the house fire as "ferocious"

He is due to appear before Lewes Crown Court via video link later.

A 28-year-old woman from Hastings was also arrested on suspicion of committing an act or series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice.

She has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

In January, a 30-year-old man from St Leonards was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

He has been released on conditional bail until 7 August.