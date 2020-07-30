Image caption Vishal Mehrotra was walking home from watching the Royal wedding parade in 1981 when he disappeared

A review into the unsolved murder of an eight year-old boy reveals a child abuser had confessed to killing him.

Vishal Mehrotra went missing from west London in 1981 and his remains were found later on a farm in Rogate.

His family learned of the confession following a BBC investigation and his father Vishambar has called for a fresh inquiry.

Police said the suspect was interviewed in 1982 but was "an inveterate liar" who quickly retracted the confession.

However, the suspect has not been eliminated from Sussex Police's ongoing investigation and Mr Mehrotra said the force had "many questions to answer" about its handling of the case.

Vishal went missing on the day of the Royal Wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer on 29 July 1981.

His remains were found in remote marshland near the Hampshire-West Sussex border seven months later.

Hair samples destroyed

The Sussex Police report, marked sensitive and seen by the BBC for the first time since it was compiled in 2015-16, said there was a chance the site where Vishal's body was initially deposited by his killer or killers may not yet have been found - meaning evidence could still be lying there.

The report also suggests exhibits, namely strands of Vishal's hair, were destroyed in an incinerator.

Mr Mehrotra said: "As far as I'm concerned there are far too many questions which Sussex Police must answer and they have, in my opinion, not done any proper investigation into the death of my son."

The individual who admitted to killing Vishal during a police interview in 1982 had a string of convictions for dishonesty.

He is described in the report as having a preference for young boys.

However, he retracted his statement the following day and said his intention was to claim money for wrongful arrest.

Forensic science advances

Police described him as "an inveterate liar".

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "This is still an open investigation and we can assure the public and the family of Vishal that no murder is ever closed unless it is detected.

"Undetected murders are subject to periodic review to see if any further inquiries are possible; for example, considering the steady advance of forensic science.

"The murder of Vishal will be in this review cycle and should further information be received which leads to viable lines of inquiry, the investigation will be reopened."

The force added officers had met with Mr Mehrotra this week for private discussions.