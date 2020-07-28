Image copyright Google Image caption Ms Stonestreet was drinking and playing music with friends during lockdown

A woman has avoided a jail sentence after she admitted assaulting a police officer at an illegal lockdown party.

Nicole Stonestreet, 21, of Seaside, Eastbourne, was charged with two other women over the disturbance in Edgeland Terrace in the town on 8 April.

She was given a four month suspended prison sentence at Lewes Crown Court.

Two other women, Bayleigh Meadows and Millie Robinson, both 21, were jailed for their part in the assault in June.

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Millie Robinson (left) and Bayleigh Meadows have already been jailed for their actions

When officers arrived at the block of flats they were faced with "blaring noise and drunk partygoers".

At the time gatherings were banned and more than 10 people were at the party, a court heard.

The officers tried to break up the gathering but were faced with threats and violence.

In June, the same court heard how Robinson was drunk and repeatedly taunted a female officer with threats such as: "I've got coronavirus, watch out."

Meadows swung a toilet roll holder with a heavy base at an officer, causing a cut on his forehead.

Meadows of Lottbridge Drive in Eastbourne was jailed for a year, while Robinson of Edgeland Terrace was jailed for six months.

Prosecutor Michael Tanney said Stonestreet played a "subordinate" role but still punched, pushed and pulled one of the officers.

Sentencing her, Judge Stephen Mooney said she came within "an absolute whisker" of prison.

He said: "You should be thoroughly, thoroughly ashamed of yourself."

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.