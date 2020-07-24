Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Home Office does not have the details of the majority of migrants who made the crossing

Eight boats carrying 86 migrants have been intercepted by Border Force in the Channel, and on landing in East Sussex.

Border Force was alerted to each boat within a six-hour window from 07:40 BST on Thursday.

The first boat was carrying 13 men who presented themselves as Iranian, Yemeni and Syrian nationals.

The second had 12 men onboard, but the Home Office said it had no information about the gender, age, or nationalities of any of the other migrants.

One of the boats landed at Pett Level Beach, Hastings, at 13:45, the Home Office revealed earlier.

Border Force officials encountered 20 migrants there.

A Home Office spokesman said: "A number of crossings have also been prevented by the French authorities."

The migrants will be assessed to establish whether they have any medical requirements, before being interviewed.

More than 3,000 migrants have reached the UK in about 230 small boats this year, according to BBC research.