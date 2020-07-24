Image copyright Google Image caption The 16 cases linked to The Downsman is a "small number", Crawley Borough Council said

Sixteen confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been linked to a pub in West Sussex.

Contact tracing of staff and customers at The Downsman in Crawley began after the outbreak was reported earlier this week, Crawley Borough Council said.

Anyone who was in the pub between 8 July and 18 July is being asked to self-isolate for 14 days from their last visit.

A testing site will remain in the town until Tuesday.

"While this is a relatively small number and may not be the definite source of infection for all these cases, we are asking people to take action to ensure the virus does not spread further," a spokesman for Crawley Borough Council said.

"If you have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case, you will need to complete your 14-day isolation period even if you test negative."

West Sussex County Council Public Health and Public Health England say they are continuing to monitor the situation and will organise contact tracing for any further identified cases who may have visited the pub.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.