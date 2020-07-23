Image copyright BHGreenCouncillors Image caption The new leader of the council is Phélim Mac Cafferty from the Green Party

The Green Party has taken control of Brighton and Hove City Council.

During a virtual meeting the motion of transferring power was passed by 39 votes to 14 against. The Green Party pledged to collaborate with the other parties to "solve the city's problems".

Two Labour councillors resigned this week following a row over anti-Semitism allegations, making the Green Party the largest party.

The Conservatives said it was a "dark day for the city".

'Out of the crisis'

Former leader Nancy Platts said it had been an "honour and a privilege" to lead the city she loves.

The new leader of the council, Phélim Mac Cafferty, said it was time to "remember the 159 people who have died of Covid 19 in the city".

He said the council owed it to their memory to work in "as unified a fashion as possible" as residents need a council which will "guide us out of the crisis" and "focus on people's livelihoods and their health".

Image caption The resignation of two Labour councillors on Tuesday left the Greens as the largest party

The "Green recovery", he said, stands behind initiatives such as the mass insulation of homes.

The Conservatives opposed the transfer of power, due to "failures" in the Green Party's previous administration.

They accused the party of "wrecking the city's finances", presiding over strikes, allowing rubbish to pile up in the streets, and abandoning a regeneration project "which cost the city 800 council homes".

Conservative councillor and deputy mayor Mary Mears said: "The Greens then presided over chaos for four years and in many ways the City is still dealing with the aftermath of the problems they created."

The Green Party has 19 seats, Labour, 18, Conservatives 13, and there are four independents.

