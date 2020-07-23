Image copyright Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Image caption James MacKie is alleged to have been driving a Volkswagen at the time of the crash last year

A 94-year-old man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a cyclist by dangerous driving.

Simon Jones, 48, died following a crash on the A259 near Littlehampton, in West Sussex, on 1 August last year.

James MacKie, of Cherry Croft, Wick, entered a plea of not guilty to the charge at Lewes Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving, but the prosecution did not accept his plea. He is due to face trial on 25 January 2021.

According to the charge, the pensioner is alleged to have been driving a Volkswagen when the crash happened.

Judge Christine Laing QC told the court Mr MacKie's driving licence had been revoked so there was "no question" of him being able to drive again.